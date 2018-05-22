Northrop Grumman, US Army Install Improved Early Missile Warning in Japan

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued May 22, 2018)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. --- The U.S. Army and Northrop Grumman Corporation have deployed enhanced Joint Tactical Ground Station (JTAGS) capabilities in Japan to advance battlespace awareness and missile defense.



The work is part of the pre-planned product improvement program previously awarded to Northrop Grumman to modernize JTAGS. The system was first fielded in 1997 to provide in-theater missile warning using data directly from satellite sensors.



“JTAGS is perpetually ‘on duty’ and ‘first to see, first to report’ on ballistic missile launches,” said Dan Verwiel, vice president and general manager, missile defense and protective systems, Northrop Grumman. “Our continuing collaboration with the Army has enabled even greater capabilities to protect our joint warfighters and allies.”



Northrop Grumman updated JTAGS hardware, software and communication systems. Additional JTAGS data sources include the Space Based Infrared System geosynchronous scanner and highly elliptical orbit feeds. Improvements were also made to soldier-machine interfaces and for cyber protection.



JTAGS receives and processes data directly down-linked from the Defense Support Program and other infrared satellite sensors. JTAGS then disseminates near-real-time warning, alerting and cueing information on ballistic missile launches and other tactical events of interest throughout the theater using multiple communications networks.



Under the direction of the Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Northrop Grumman has been the JTAGS prime contractor since 1994, responsible for developing, fielding, maintaining and enhancing the system worldwide.



Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-

