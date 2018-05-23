Saab Receives Order for Gripen System Upgrade

(Source: Saab; issued May 23, 2018)

All of the Swedish Air Force’s Gripen fighters have been brought up to the latest MS20 standard, which will now be further improved under the contract announced today. (Saab photo)

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) concerning the upgrade of the Gripen C/D system. The order is valued at approximately SEK 224 million.



The order mainly involves improvements to and modifications of existing capabilities in the so-called MS20 upgrade, which was introduced across the Swedish Air Force Gripen fleet in 2016.



The ordered upgrades concern central capabilities such as target acquisition, self-protection, communication and human-machine interaction, as well as a number of key support and training systems.



The work will be carried out at Saab's facilities in Gothenburg, Järfälla, Linköping and Arboga.



“This is an important order to maintain and further develop the capabilities of Gripen C/D. It involves large parts of the Gripen C/D system," Jonas Hjelm, head of Saab business area Aeronautics.”



Deliveries will take place between 2018 and 2020.





