At HeliRussia 2018, Rosoboronexport to Showcase Military Helicopters for All Segments of the Market

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued May 24, 2018)

Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) will demonstrate the entire range of Russian military helicopters at the tenth International Helicopter Industry Exhibition, HeliRussia 2018, that will be held from May 24 to 26 at the Crocus Expo Center in Moscow.



“Rosoboronexport offers foreign customers Russian helicopters for accomplishing tasks in various conditions. Among our partners are more than 70 countries of the Middle East, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, Africa, CIS, and Europe. Our helicopters are operational with army, antiterrorist, special-purpose units, law enforcement agencies and emergency services. They have proved to be reliable, durable aircraft in actual combat conditions,” said Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev.



Helicopters of all classes in demand on the world market, as well as UAV systems will be on display at the Company’s stand at HeliRussia-2018. Rosoboronexport expects that more than 60 foreign delegations invited by the Company to the exhibition will show considerable interest in them.



A high export potential of Russian attack and transport/attack helicopters Ka-52, Mi-28NE, Mi-35M in the market is due to their high combat, performance and operating characteristics, which have been demonstrated during antiterrorist operations conducted by the Russian Armed Forces.



Demand for Russia’s Mi-17V-5, Mi-171Sh military transport and Mi-26T2 heavy-lift transport helicopters is attributed to their versatility, unique transport capabilities outperforming competitors, and their ability to operate effectively in hard-to-reach mountainous areas with altitude and air temperature differences.



The Ansat and Ka-226T light utility helicopters also have good export capacity due to their application versatility in the interests of various defense and law enforcement agencies, high flight safety and capability of landing on unprepared small-sized sites, general reliability under rough conditions and easy maintenance.



Rosoboronexport plans to implement an extensive business program on the margins of HeliRussia 2018. The Company is expecting to hold meetings with foreign delegations representing the law enforcement agencies of countries from different regions of the world.



