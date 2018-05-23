Contracts

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued May 23, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $282,002,333 modification (P00012) to domestic and foreign military sales (Netherlands; Germany; Japan; Saudi Arabia; Kuwait; Qatar; Taiwan; United Arab Emirates; and Republic of Korea) contract W31P4Q-17-D-0026 for Phased Array Tracking on Radar to Intercept Advanced Capability-3 Missile Support Center post-production support.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 19, 2019.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



