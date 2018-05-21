Advanced Pilot Training (T-X) Program: Background and Issues for Congress

(Source: Congressional Research Service; issued May 21, 2018)

On December 30, 2016, the United States Air Force (USAF) issued a final solicitation and request for proposal (RFP) to industry to replace the USAF trainer fleet of T-38C Talon aircraft and associated ground-based training systems.The USAF intends to buy 350 Advanced Pilot Training (APT T-X) aircraft and 46 Ground-Based Training Systems (GBTS), a contract valued at roughly $1.5 billion for the research, design, test, and evaluation phase of the program and estimated $18 billion in future procurement.The FY2019 Administration budget request included $265.465million for the T-X.Contract award was anticipated in December 2017. However, the FY2019 defense budget submission now projects an award sometime in FY2018.According to the USAF, the T-38C trainer fleet is old, costly, and outdated. It lacks the technology to train future pilots for fifth-generation fighter and bomber operations. Based on Air Education Training Command’s evaluation of the required capabilities to train future pilots for fifth-generation fighters and bombers, the T-38C falls short in 12 of 18capabilities, forcing the USAF to train for those capabilities in operational units where flying hours are costly and can affect fleet readiness.Based on the requirements set forth in the USAF’s RFP, the APT T-X aircraft may shift training from Field Training Units, where expensive fifth-generation aircraft are used, to less expensive trainer aircraft. Also, the higher fidelity GBTS could improve training for student pilots and move many tasks from aerial flight training into simulators.Industry has worked closely with the USAF in shaping the requirements to facilitate better understanding and improve acquisition effectiveness. Some analysts believe the source selection plan is focused on price as the dominant factor. A field that started with five viable offerors has been reduced to three.The APT T-X acquisition strategy poses potential oversight issues for Congress, including the following:-- Is the number of planned aircraft purchases sufficient?-- Given the reported pilot shortage, should the procurement be accelerated?-- What effects do increased F-35A and KC-46 purchases, along with development of the new Long Range Strike Bomber, B-21, have on the USAF budget and the feasibility of an additional Major Defense Acquisition Program?.-ends-