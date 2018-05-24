PLA Ground Force Training in Xinjiang Advancing Capabilities: Observer

(Source: Global Times; issued May 24, 2018)

Intensified military training by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Force in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is aimed not only at testing weaponry but also advancing commanders' capabilities, a military observer said Wednesday.



With the participation of nearly 400 high-level commanders from PLA Ground Force combat units, the four-day training started Tuesday, according to a statement on PLA Ground Force's official WeChat account on Tuesday.



The leadership will explore and discuss the future development of the PLA Ground Force.



"The PLA Ground Force attached great importance to the training to explore adaption to military modernization's new needs," Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



The training is not specifically about Xinjiang, he noted. It is an important attempt to transform the entire PLA Ground Force.



"The PLA Ground Force needs to ponder how to cooperate well with other services in future joint combat operation," he said.



Eight subjects, including intelligence reconnaissance, electronic countermeasures and long-range attacks, will be addressed in training, the statement said.



The exercises were an important attempt to promote the PLA Ground Force's transformation and implement its strategic goals and planning.



"The notion of advanced command ability in commanders is the key point of the training as their accomplishments influence the army's combat capability," Song said.



Eight high-tech combat units, equipped with big-data, cloud platform and databanks will show the information-based capabilities of the PLA Ground Force, according to the statement.



"The PLA Ground Force has already realized a transformation of weaponry as it possesses different weapons for high-altitude and transoceanic combat," Song said. "The key lies in combining equipment with people's ideas to make full use of the weaponry."



