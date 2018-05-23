A400M Atlas Gains Full Aeromedical Capability

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued May 23, 2018)

RAF A400M Atlas, the RAF’s newest transport aircraft has achieved a new milestone, gaining full aeromedical evacuation capability for high dependency and highly infectious patients.



The delivery of this airborne medical capability represents another important step forward for the Atlas programme, which is delivering vital air transport solutions for the RAF. During a recent demonstration to senior RAF Officers, Tactical Medical Wing (TMW) based at RAF Brize Norton showed the impressive aeromedical evacuation capability of the Atlas.



The A400M can carry up to 66 low to medium dependency stretcher patients or 4 high dependency stretcher patients. The Critical Care Air Support Team (CCAST) based at RAF Brize Norton provides care equivalent to that found in an NHS Intensive Care Unit including intubation and ventilation.



The Atlas also supports the Air Transportable Isolator (ATI) which is a secure high-tech plastic bubble that allows patients with high consequence infectious diseases to be transported safely without infecting others. Once landed, the ATI patient is transported to the hospital (usually the Royal Free Hospital in London) by ambulance.



The full aeromedical evacuation capability of the A400M including CCAST and ATI represents a major landmark for the programme and the development of a world-class air transport capability for the RAF.



-ends-

