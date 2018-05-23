Saab Develops Space Offer

(Source: Saab; issued May 23, 2018)

Saab broadens its offer with a solution connecting several of the company’s existing products and combat management systems with satellite data. Saab will also offer a surface-based space surveillance radar.



The new solution will allow fusion of satellite data with other products, including Saab’s airborne surveillance solution GlobalEye, the Giraffe family of surface radar and the 9LV combat management system. It will allow users to compare big data from a wide range of sources simultaneously. Saab is also developing its existing radar technology offer to include satellite- space debris and intercontinental ballistic missile surveillance.



“With tensions growing around us we see an increasing demand for more comprehensive situational awareness. We are now developing a platform that allows fusion of satellite data from space with our existing products”, says Anders Carp, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab’s Business Area Surveillance.



Space solutions can support existing military technology and improve accuracy in determining time and location. It can also be used for surveillance, early warning and to detect what others are doing in space.



“Analyses of how movement patterns change over time can be used not only for military purposes but also for other things, such as tracking iceberg movements in the Arctic to prevent ships colliding with them or protecting societies by tracking how wildfires are spreading”, says Anders Carp.



The international space industry is expanding fast. Almost 2,000 active satellites are currently circulating the Earth and this number is expected to increase rapidly over the next few years.





