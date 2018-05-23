U.S. Army Awards Oshkosh Defense $235 Million to Recapitalize Heavy Vehicle Fleet

(Source: Oshkosh Defense; issued May 23, 2018)

OSHKOSH, Wis. --- Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced today that it has been awarded two delivery orders, totaling $235.2 million, from the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) to recapitalize vehicles in the Army’s Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTT) and Palletized Load System (PLS) fleets.



The recapitalization process upgrades vehicles to the latest configuration and quickly returns them to operation with the same high performance and life cycle cost advantage of a new vehicle. Through recapitalization, vehicles come off the line in zero-mile, zero-hour condition.



Under the contract, Oshkosh will recapitalize 410 vehicles as well as manufacture 680 new PLS trailers. Deliveries of the units will begin in Fiscal Year 2019.



“The mark of any good investment is its ability to withstand the test of time,” said Pat Williams, vice president and general manager of Army and Marine Corps programs for Oshkosh Defense. “The longevity of the HEMTT and PLS fleets combined with the durability of the platform attest to the value of these mission critical vehicles.”



In total, Oshkosh has recapitalized over 13,000 HEMTT and 3,000 PLS since 1995.



