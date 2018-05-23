Brazilian Air Force Issues Tender to Upgrade T-27 Tucano Avionics

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 23, 2018)

BRASILIA -- The Brazilian Air Force has issued a tender to upgrade the avionics on its Embraer T-27 Tucano aircraft. The aircraft are used by the Air Force Academy to train pilots. Although Brazil currently operates 60 of the aircraft, the tender only calls for 50 to be upgraded. It is not clear what will happen to the remaining 10 aircraft.



The tender calls for "glass cockpits" to be installed on the aircraft, replacing the current analog systems. Systems should include either a 10-inch or two six-inch touch screens along with two other smaller screens to be used for basic operating data.



Brazil prefers to work with domestic companies, but has opened the bid up to foreign companies working with local partners. In addition, Brasilia hopes to spend BRL42.5 million ($11.6 million) on the program, with work completed within two years of a contract being signed.



Two aircraft will be upgraded initially, acting as prototypes for the larger upgrade, with the remaining 48 aircraft being delivered following approval of the prototype design.



-ends-

