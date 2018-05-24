TAI and Kazakhstan Aviation Industry Sign MoU for Upcoming Cooperation Steps

(Source: Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc.; issued May 24, 2018)

Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (TAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kazakhstan Aviation Industry (KAI) regarding to bilateral cooperation of ANKA UAV System and HÜRKUŞ New-Generation Advanced Trainer at the KADEX 2018 (International Exhibition of Weapon Systems and Military Equipment) which is being held on May 23-26, 2018 at Astana.



While strengthening its global market presence with the industrial collaboration in the field of aviation and defense industry, TAI has taken an important step towards meeting the specific requirements of Central Asian countries.



