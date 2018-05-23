Future Anti-Ship Missile Systems Inquiry Launched with French Defence Committee

(Source: House of Common Defence Committee; issued May 23, 20180

For the first time, two committees of the French National Assembly and the British House of Commons have decided to launch a joint inquiry.



Committees agree to deepen collaboration



Following the proposal of Dr. Julian Lewis, chairman of the House of Commons Defence Committee, and Jean-Jacques Bridey, chairman of the National Defence and Armed Forces Committee of the French National Assembly, both committees have agreed to deepen their collaboration.



The 2010 Lancaster House Treaties and the Franco-British Summit that took place in Amiens on 3 March 2016 have strengthened the defence cooperation between France and the United Kingdom and Defence committees of both chambers regularly meet in order to follow-up this cooperation. It is in this context that the two committees have decided to hold a joint inquiry to demonstrate, and reinforce, the bilateral defence relations.



The future cruise / anti-ship weapon programme



The joint inquiry into Future anti-ship missile system, launched today, will review the future cruise/anti-ship weapon (FC/ASW) programme that was launched by a bilateral agreement signed on 28 March 2017. The new generation of missiles that the two countries hope to develop by 2030 will be replacing the existing Exocet, Harpoon, SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles.



Other issues to be considered by the inquiry will be:

-- the two Navies’ requirements for the next generation of anti-ship missiles, including range, speed, stealth and terminal guidance;

-- the capability of the UK and French defence industries to meet these requirements, whether separately or jointly; and

-- the availability of suitable missiles from other suppliers.



