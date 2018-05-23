First Next-Generation F-35 Jet Produced for Turkey Makes Maiden Flight

(Source: Daily Sabah; posted May 23, 2018)

ISTANBUL --- The first next-generation F-35A fighter jet produced for Turkey made its maiden flight at the U.S. weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin facilities in Fort Worth, Texas.



In a video shared by the U.S. Department of Defense Wednesday, an F-35 warplane with the tail number 18-001 and a Turkish flag next to it circled around the facilities and made a couple of maneuvers.





Video of the first flight of Turkey’s first F-35A fighter. Turkey plans to eventually buy 100 F-35, and possibly some F-35B STOVL variants as well. (US DoD footage)





F-16 pilots currently serving in the Turkish Air Force will be able use the planes after completing a six-week training program.



Apart from Turkey, the U.S., the U.K., Italy, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Norway and Denmark are also present as participant members in the F-35 program.



Turkey's cooperation with prime contractor Lockheed Martin dates back to the 1990s, when it previously purchased F-16 fighter jets. Turkish firms continue cooperation in the areas of system development and drills as part of the F-35 project. Several Turkish firms are involved in the making of the fighter jets as part of Turkey's partner role in the joint program.



The F-35 fighter jet's advanced stealth technology allows it to evade even sophisticated anti-aircraft systems, according to Lockheed Martin.



First F-35 warplanes are expected to be delivered to Turkey on June 21.



