ARQUUS, A Century of Innovation and Engagement

(Source: Arquus; issued May 24, 2018)

From the FT 17 to the Griffon, from the EBR to the VAB and from the VLRA to the Bastion, Arquus is rooted in a century of innovation and commitment. Today it is moving forward with a new strategy and a new corporate structure in the service of defense.



The Centenary of the 1918 Victory will also be the year of the advent of Arquus, heir to prestigious brands which have been proudly equipping and supporting the French armed forces for more than a century: Renault, Panhard and Acmat.



Well-established in France with five production sites and a design office of more than five hundred engineers, backed up by a flexible industrial structure, Arquus’ expert know-how is enriched by one hundred years of manufacturing legendary armored vehicles, from the FT 17 to the Scorpion program, and increased investment in innovation.



ARQUUS originates from the two latin roots of Arma and Equus. Equus is the horse, which grants the soldier with mobility on the battlefield. Arma are the weapons, the vehicles’ armament. Arquus is thus a contraction of Armis Equus, the warhorse in arms, the soldier’s solidary companion in battle. Arma is also the root of the word Armor. Protected mobility is indeed an integral part of Arquus’ DNA.



Arquus thus refers to both that mobility and that agility which modern mounts must offer the armed forces, and to the protection needed against all projectiles, bursts and all kinds of improvised devices which threaten the soldier on the battlefield.



Ever attentive to its customers’ needs, Arquus offers an impressive array of agile, protected, and tailored products. Tried and tested across every theatre of operations in France and abroad. The offering is enhanced by increasingly efficient vehicle support services that guarantee vehicle uptime and equipment durability. Arquus widens its capabilities and offers all governments complete land systems and a dedicated team.



The Volvo Group is more than ever determined to support Arquus’ growth by offering all existing resources and by contributing to the development of its industrial sites.



Arquus is one of the three members of the short-term consortium to which the French Ministry of Defence awarded the Scorpion contract. The Group will be participating in the development of the new generation of wheeled armoured personnel carriers for the French Army: the VBMR (multi-role armoured vehicle) and the EBRC (armoured reconnaissance and combat vehicle).



Arquus notably supplies the powertrains and small-caliber weapons systems operated by these two vehicles. The company will also provide full logistics for spare parts and Scorpion subsystems.



