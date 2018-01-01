Kazakhstan Engineering Will Present on KADEX-2018 the Newest Models of Weapons and Military Equipment

V International Exhibition Weapons Systems and Military Equipment KADEX-2018, which will be held from May 23 to 26, 2018 in Astana. The co-organizer of this event is JSC NC Kazakhstan engineering.



The group of companies Kazakhstan Engineering is represented this year by 17 enterprises that will present 57 military equipment items, and 162 military and civil items.



Thus, KAE LLP presents a new series of combat modules, optoelectronic devices, mobile program-technical complex, Eurocopter Kazakhstan engineering LLP - helicopter models in various variations - from sanitary to military.



JSC Plant named after S.M. Kirov will demonstrate polygon equipment, communication medium and modernized command and staff cars, JSC Tynys - ammunition for power structures, as well as truck cranes and special equipment.



JSC KAMAZ-Engineering will show more than ten units of trucks and special equipment, JSC №811Automobile Repair Plant Kazakhstan Engineering will demonstrate armored medical carrier-tow truck on the basis of MT-LB.



LLP Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering will present on KADEX-2018 armored wheeled vehicles of the new generation. The enterprise plans to show armored cars of the Barys series with a wheel arrangement of 6x6 and 8x8, as well as armored cars Arlan and Alan with a 4x4 wheel arrangement.



JSC Semey engineering will exhibit new models of modernized and conversion armored vehicles, JSC Semipalatinsk machine building plant - samples of automobile and special equipment.



New boats will be presented on the exhibition of JSC Ural plant Zenith and JSC SRI Gidropribor. The scientific research institute will also show navigation equipment and diving equipment.



The group of companies Kazakhstan Engineering on the fields of the exhibition will hold a series of negotiations with representatives of the defense industry complex of foreign countries, following which memorandums, agreements and contracts on various areas of cooperation will be signed.



JSC NC Kazakhstan Engineering is a holding structure, which includes 24 production and other enterprises. The company provides a unified financial, production and technological policy at the largest military enterprises of the republic. The sole shareholder of JSC NC Kazakhstan Engineering is JSC Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna, the company is under the trust management of the Ministry of defense and aerospace industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



