Gripen User Group Meets in Brazil

(Source: Gripen blog; posted May 18, 2018)

Members of Gripen User Group paid a visit to the Aeronautics Command (COMAER), in Brasília, and discussed Gripen operations, maintenance and logistics. The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) hosted the Gripen Users Group (GUG) for the first time ever. The meeting took place between participants from Sweden, Czech Republic, Hungary, South Africa, Thailand and Sweden.Last year, Brazilian delegates went to Prague to meet the GUG. Air Major Jefson Borges, who is in charge of all communication between the official channels of the Brazilian Defence, stressed on the importance of such gatherings. “GUG meetings take place at different professional levels, from commanders to technicians. We learn a lot from these meetings because we get to know about operating the Gripen system from various operators. This will help us be better prepared and not make the same mistakes they made,” he said.One of the participating members, Thai Air Force Captain Jackkrit Thammavichai said, “The issues discussed in the Group help both those who are already users of the aircraft, and Brazil, who will soon have access to the latest technology.”The entourage headed to Gavião Peixoto from Brasilia to pay a visit to the Gripen Design and Development Network (GDDN) where Santosh Miadaira, Senior Program Manager, Embraer, Gripen programme, told everyone about the importance of GDDN."GDDN marks the beginning of the technology transfer programme between Brazil and Sweden," he said.The next Gripen Users meeting will be hosted by Hungary.Read the full story here (in Portuguese):-ends-