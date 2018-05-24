Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 24, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $19,860,194 for modification P00014 to cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price delivery order 5503 previously issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020.



This modification provides for additional radar upgrades to Block 3F configuration Air Force and Marine Corps F-35 Lightning II aircraft.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2021.



Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $19,860,194 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($11,434,657; 58 percent); and Marine Corps ($8,425,537; 42 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

