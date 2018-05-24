Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 24, 2018)

Raytheon IDS, Andover, Massachusetts, was awarded a $395,847,480 modification (P00026) to foreign military sales (Romania) contract W31P4Q-15-C-0022 for Phased Array Tracking on Radar to Intercept Option Fire Unit.



Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts; Pelham, New Hampshire; Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Marlborough, Massachusetts; Burlington, Massachusetts; McKinney, Texas; Portsmouth, Rhode Island; and Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2020.



Fiscal 2018 foreign military sales funds in the amount of $289,649,493 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



