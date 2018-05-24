Ministers Reportedly Pan Air Force Chief for Photo of F-35 Over Lebanon (excerpt)

(Source: Times of Israel; posted May 24, 2018)

The Israeli Air Force has been slammed as “arrogant” after this “inappropriate” photograph of an F-35I fighter flying over Beirut, shown at an IAF conference, found its way into the hands of Israeli media. (IAF photo)

Senior cabinet ministers reportedly slammed Israeli Air Force chief Amikam Norkin for releasing a picture and details of an Israeli F-35 stealth fighter high above Beirut, saying the move was "arrogant."At a cabinet meeting held Wednesday, ministers condemned the display of the image as "unnecessary arrogance and showing off," and also "inappropriate and unhelpful," with one minister declaring it is the kind of thing that should not be revealed even to countries closely allied with Israel, Hadashot news reported from within the closed-door meeting.Although the report didn't identify which ministers made the comments it noted that Defense Minister Avidgor Liberman told the meeting that the photo was displayed without his knowledge, or that of IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot.The picture was reportedly shown by Norkin on Tuesday at a conference for visiting commanders and deputy commanders of over 20 foreign air forces, as he revealed that Israel had used the American-made F-35 in at least two attack missions, making it the first country in the world to use the aircraft operationally.