Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 24, 2018)

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is being awarded a $416,438,385 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0067) for the manufacture and delivery of three Lot 9 full-rate production P-8A multi-mission maritime aircraft for the Navy.



Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (82.5 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.7 percent); Greenlawn, New York (2.4percent); Cambridge, United Kingdom (1.6 percent); North Amityville, New York (0.9 percent); Rockford, Illinois (0.7 percent); Rancho Santa Margarita, California (0.6 percent); Dickinson, North Dakota (0.6 percent); and various other locations within the U.S. (8 percent); and is expected to be completed in October 2020.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy), funds in the amount of $416,438,385 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

