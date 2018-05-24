Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 24, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $558,276,346 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm, firm-fixed-price contract.



This contract provides for sustainment support, including equipment, training devices, training facilities, non-aircraft spares, Autonomic Logistics Information System hardware and software, and facilities standup in support of low-rate initial production Lot 11 F-35 Lightning II aircraft in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy; non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (71 percent); Redondo Beach, California (13 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (11 percent); Owego, New York (4 percent); and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2016, 2017, and 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); non-DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $558,276,346 will be obligated at time of award, $19,550,597 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($173,171,727; 31 percent); Marine Corps ($62,285,043; 11 percent); Navy ($50,968,348; 9 percent); non-DoD participants ($232,144,112; 42 percent); and FMS customers ($39,707,116; 7 percent). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(C)(1).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1048).



-ends-

