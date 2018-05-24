Canadian Award to Leonardo Undercuts Sikorsky’s Helo Offer (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; posted May 24, 2018)

VICTORIA, British Columbia --- The Canadian government will begin negotiations with Leonardo for a modernization program for search and rescue helicopters, undercutting a competing effort by Sikorsky.Leonardo will be awarded a sole-source contract to upgrade 14 CH-149 Cormorant helicopters, which will cost the government more than $1 billion, Canada announced Thursday.The aircraft have been operated by the Royal Canadian Air Force for search and rescue missions since the year 2000. AgustaWestland, a subsidiary of Leonardo, originally built the helicopters.“The Cormorant Mid-Life Upgrade project will extend rotary-wing SAR services to at least 2040 by upgrading the existing CH-149 Cormorants and augmenting the fleet size,” Department of National Defence spokeswoman Ashley Lemire said.Up to seven additional AW101 helos, of which the Cormorant is a variant, will be acquired, she added. (end of excerpt)-ends-