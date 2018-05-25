GKN Aerospace Pursues Potential New Wiring Manufacturing Facility in India

(Source: GKN Aerospace; issued May 25, 2018)

GKN Fokker Elmo is discussing plans for a second manufacturing facility for wiring systems in India during a visit to Pune this week. GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Elmo business already operates a Joint Venture for wiring systems in Bangalore. Business leaders travelled to Pune to strengthen local links and enter the next phase of discussions on a potential new manufacturing location in the region.



The meeting took place alongside the Dutch Minister for Infrastructure & Water Management, Her Excellency Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, the Minister of State, Home (Urban), Urban Development, Law & Judiciary & Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Ranjit Patil and Mr. Gajanan Patil from Maharashtra Industrial Development Cooperation.



GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline and GKN Powder Metallurgy have made significant investment in India in recent years. The three businesses operate eight locations in India with 2000 employees and India is an important country in GKN Aerospace’s global business model.



Pune offers favourable conditions in the areas of business development, labour, education & training and infrastructure. It also has an excellent location relative to the company’s major customers in India. The plans also include the installation of proprietary wiring design and manufacturing system, a unique tool that is rolled out globally throughout all manufacturing locations worldwide to ensure the same high quality everywhere in the world.



Michiel Barendse Managing Director GKN Fokker Elmo said: “India’s growing economy and the presence of leading aerospace companies show that the important success factors are in place and in line with the needs of the aerospace industry. Being close to the customers is part of GKN Aerospace’s long term strategy, we have received excellent support from the regional government and look forward to develop the next stage of our plans.”





GKN Aerospace is the world’s leading multi-technology tier 1 aerospace supplier. GKN Aerospace develops, builds and supplies an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies– for use in aircraft ranging from helicopters and business jets to the most used single aisle aircraft and the largest passenger planes in the world. GKN Aerospace operates in 14 countries at 51 manufacturing locations employing approximately 17,000 people.



