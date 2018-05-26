Australia's Newest Naval Shipbuilder

(Source: Australian Defence Industry Minister; issued May 26, 2018)

In a major boost for Australia’s shipbuilding industry, a new joint venture has been formed between Luerssen and Civmec called the Australian Maritime Shipbuilding and Export Group.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said the joint venture is another positive step forward.



“This is great news as the group will play a significant role in the Western Australian build of ten Offshore Patrol Vessels using Luerssen’s proven design,” Minister Pyne said.



“In November 2017, the Turnbull Government selected Luerssen as the prime contractor to supply 12 OPVs to the Navy.”



“The whole project is worth around $3.6 billion and construction of the first OPV will start in South Australia later this year using ASC.”



“The work will then move to Henderson in WA where the final 10 will be built as part of the continuous shipbuilding program for minor war vessels.”



Minister Pyne said it’s estimated the project will directly employ up to 1000 Australian workers - 400 direct and a further 600 in the supply chain.



“I commend AMSEG for their commitment to advancing Australia’s sovereign shipbuilding capability,” Minister Pyne said.



“By investing in Australian skills and infrastructure, and looking at opportunities to export into the global naval market, AMSEG is signalling its intent to be a key player in establishing Australia as a competitive shipbuilding nation.”



