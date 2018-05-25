Saab Receives Order for Deliveries of Carl-Gustaf M4 to the Swedish Armed Forces

(Source: Saab; issued May 25, 2018)

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for deliveries of the Carl-Gustaf M4, the latest version of the Carl-Gustaf weapon system, to the Swedish Armed Forces. With this order, five countries have ordered the new system since it was launched in late 2014. Delivery will take place during 2018.



Since 1948, the Carl-Gustaf multi-purpose weapon system has been supporting dismounted infantry around the world in dealing with a full range of battlefield challenges. The new version, Carl-Gustaf M4, launched in 2014, has all the effectiveness and versatility of the Carl-Gustaf system but its improved and lightweight design, weighing less than 7 kg, offers significant mobility improvements to the soldier.



“We are happy to announce that the Swedish Armed Forces, the first and original user of the Carl-Gustaf system, is the new member of our Carl-Gustaf M4 family. With the choice of this new version the Swedish soldiers will have an increased capability to defeat any threat out there, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



“The improved ergonomics of the Carl-Gustaf M4 will make the Swedish soldiers more agile and effective on the battlefield. We are looking forward to helping the Swedish Armed Forces strengthen their operational capability”, says Torbjörn Saxmo, head of Saab business unit Ground Combat within Saab business area Dynamics.



With Sweden as a new Carl-Gustaf M4 customer, Saab has signed contracts with five different nations since the system was launched to the market in 2014



The Carl-Gustaf M4 is the latest version of the portable, shoulder-launched, multi-role weapon system. It gives users a wide range of engagement options and allows troops to remain agile and effective in any scenario. It builds on the system's formidable capabilities, offering a higher degree of accuracy, lighter construction and compatibility with future innovations. The M4 is also compatible with future battlefield technology developments such as intelligent sighting systems and programmable ammunition.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



