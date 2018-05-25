Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 25, 2018)

American Ordnance LLC, Middletown, Iowa (W52P1J-18-D-0058); and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Marion, Illinois (W52P1J-18-D-0059), will compete for each order of the $511,226,923 firm-fixed-price contract for 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortar propelling charges.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 24, 2023.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

