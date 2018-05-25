Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 25, 2018)

DRS Network & Imaging Systems LLC, Melbourne, Florida, was awarded a competitive, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for an Army requirement known as Mounted Family of Computer Systems (MFOCS) II.



The MFOCS is a modular family of computing platforms which integrates networked-battle command information system capabilities onto a common computing platform.



MFOCS supports situational awareness, command and control, and maneuver capability using next-generation computing and display hardware at multiple configurable levels.



These MFOCS systems include dismountable tablets, processor units, keyboard units, removable solid-state disk storage, display units, and cabling designed for various platforms, and all ruggedized for continuous operation in a wide range of military and combat environments.



It is the government's objective to procure MFOCS II hardware and engineering support services to address full-rate production fielding and replacement requirements to meet the Joint Battle Command - Platform program's approved acquisition objective.



The contract ceiling is $841,500,000, and the minimum guarantee to be awarded via issuance of the first task order is $5,000,000, funded with Army's fiscal 2018 other procurement funds.



Performance will be at DRS's location. Proposals were solicited via FedBizOpps and one proposal was received. The ordering period for the initial five-year base period is from May 25, 2018, through May 24, 2023, with five one-year option periods.



The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott AFB, Illinois, is the procuring contracting activity (HC102818D0045).



-ends-

