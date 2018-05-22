Protest by Sikorsky Aircraft Corp.

(Source: Government Accountability Office; issued May 22, 2018)

The decision issued below was subject to a GAO Protective Order. This version has been approved for public release.-- Matter of: Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation-- File: B-416027; B-416027.2-- Date: May 22, 20181. Protest of agency’s interpretation of solicitation, following an agency-level protest during discussions, is denied where the agency’s interpretation of the solicitation is reasonable and the protester’s alternative interpretation is unreasonable.2. Protest of agency’s interpretation of solicitation is dismissed as untimely where the agency advised all parties of that interpretation prior to the time for receipt of proposals, and the protest was filed after that time.3. Protest alleging evaluation errors and unequal treatment is dismissed as premature when brought during discussions prior to award.Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation (Sikorsky), of Stratford, Connecticut, protests the agency’s interpretation of the terms of request for proposals (RFP) No. FA8629-17-R-2507 issued by the Department of the Air Force for a helicopter to replace the UH-1N helicopter. The protester objects to a number of positions taken by the agency during discussions and additionally alleges that the agency is treating offerors unequally.We deny the protest in part, and dismiss it in part.The RFP at issue here seeks to procure a fleet of helicopters, along with associated equipment and services, to replace the Air Force’s UH-1N helicopter, which was initially manufactured in the 1960s.The agency released an initial draft version of the RFP on December 2, 2016, following two industry day events. Following the release of the draft RFP, the agency conducted an additional industry day, and published a second draft RFP on April 19, 2017. Between May and July of 2017, the government conducted and published five rounds of questions and answers (Q&As) concerning the second draft RFP.Of particular relevance to this protest, the second draft RFP contained several special contract clauses describing the agency’s intellectual property requirements. Specifically, clause H002 required offerors to provide license agreement information conforming to specific requirements for all commercial computer software [1] licenses “to be obtained on behalf of or transferred to the Government under this contract.”Additionally, clause H003 described the delivery and license rights for technical data [2] and non-commercial computer software[3] required for operation, maintenance, installation, and training (OMIT) of the proposed UH-1N replacement systems.[4]In addition to the conventional DFARS definitions of technical data and computer software, clause H003 specially defined an additional category of “OMIT Data”, which includes, among other things, both technical data and computer software required for OMIT.-ends-