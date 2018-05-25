Safran and UEC Saturn Sign Framework Agreement to Reengine the Beriev Be-200 Fire-Fighting Aircraft

(Source: Safran Aircraft Engines; issued May 25, 2018)

SAINT-PETERSBURG, Russia --- Within the scope of the meeting between the French and Russian presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Safran Aircraft Engines of France and UEC Saturn of Russia today signed a framework agreement concerning a reengined version of the Beriev Be-200 fire-fighting aircraft using the SaM146 engine.



The SaM146 turbofan engine was developed and is produced by the two aero-engine manufacturers through their 50/50 joint company, PowerJet. The agreement was signed today by Olivier Andriès, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Aircraft Engines, and Alexander Artyukhov, Director General of UEC, in a ceremony attended by Denis Manturov, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade.



The Beriev Be-200 is a multirole fire-fighting aircraft, with mission capabilities including maritime surveillance, wildfire-fighting, passenger transport and humanitarian relief. The Be-200 is the first aircraft of this type to be fitted with two jet engines located over the wings to reduce the risks of water projection.



Olivier Andriès, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines, said: "We are delighted to contribute to this project, clearly reflecting our ongoing commitment to bolstering collaboration with the Russian aviation industry, a collaboration that started some twenty years ago. Safran Aircraft Engines produces the SaM146 core, and this engine symbolizes the full value of our industrial partnership, one that we are very pleased to further develop with this new agreement on the Beriev Be-200."



"This partnership is a new opportunity to develop our synergies with Safran Aircraft Engines," added Alexander Artyukhov, Director General of UEC. "Along with our French partner we have defined a very clear road map, allowing us to start the development of a new version of the SaM146 that will meet the requirements of the Beriev-200."



Safran Aircraft Engines and UEC Saturn kicked off their partnership in 1996, when the Russian engine-maker began to produce parts for the CFM56*. In 2004 the two partners created a 50/50 joint company, PowerJet, to develop and produce the SaM146 propulsion system for the Sukhoi Superjet 100 regional jet. This engine started revenue service in 2011 and has since logged more than 875,000 flight-hours for about 15 operators worldwide, with dispatch reliability exceeding 99.9%.



*The CFM56 engine is produced by CFM International, the 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.





Safran Aircraft Engines designs, produces, sells, alone or in partnership, commercial and military aircraft engines offering world-class performance, reliability and environmental-friendliness.



Safran is an international high-technology group and tier-1 supplier of systems and equipment in the Aerospace and Defense markets. Operating worldwide, Safran has nearly 58,000 employees and generated sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2017.



