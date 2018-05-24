Maiden Flight of the Aerobatic Trainer DART-550

(Source: Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH; issued May 24, 2018)

Diamond Aircraft says its new aerobatic trainer will be available in different variants differing in engine power ratings, seat configuration and/or avionics options for diverse customer needs. (Diamond photo)

Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH is happy to announce that in May 2018 a new variant of the Diamond Aircraft DART series took off to its first flight and successfully completed a basic flight program including a couple of low approaches, system checks, landing gear operation at different speeds as well as short field take off demonstration.



The DART-550 is powered by a General Electric GE H75-100 turboprop engine with 550hp featuring electronic engine and propeller control (EEPC) system, a five blade, full feather MT propeller and features Martin Baker MK16 ejection seats and Garmin G3000 integrated avionics systems.



The expected maximum speed is 247KTAS with a MTOM of 2,400 kg (5,291 lbs) and an empty mass (fully equipped) of 1,600 kg (3,527 lbs). Maximum endurance at loiter speed of the DART-550 will be 8 hours plus reserve at MTOM.



The aerobatic trainer will be available in different variants differing in engine power ratings, seat configuration and/or avionics options for diverse customer needs.



Markus Fischer, Sales Director of the DART series: “From the very beginning, Diamond Aircraft knew that the DART series will be something unmatched on the market and will eliminate old generation trainer from the market for a very long period of time. The DART-550 is the next massive push into being the only aircraft manufacturer in offering the full range for basic flight training, reaching its peek with this soon fully EASA certified DART-550 aerobatic trainer.



“Having the opportunity to include state of the art glass cockpit technology, world’s number one ejection seat brand, using General Electric turbine know-how - embedded in a full carbon fiber airframe will make it very difficult for DART’s competition when performance and commercial arguments become a critical decision-making factor.”



The DART-550 will be presented at Farnborough Airshow in UK from July 16th until July 22nd, 2018 on the Static Display.



