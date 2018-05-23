Baltic Fleet Missile Units Hold Field Tactical Exercise

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 23, 2018)

Within the scheduled exercise, the missile units were alerted and conducted a long march to the assigned area, where the launchers were quickly deployed. Being on the positions, the Iskander-M tactical system combat crews met the standards for camouflaging combat vehicles, NBC protection and counter-sabotage measures.



In course of the exercise, combat crews are also to practise the tasks of testing the operability of the missile systems and main propulsion motors, their combat units, as well as performing actions to reload missile systems using transport-loading vehicles.



