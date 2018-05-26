Rustom-2 Drones Set to Be Ready By 2020: DRDO Chief (excerpt)

(Source: Times of India; posted May 26, 2018)

PUNE, India --- The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday said the Rustom-2 drone would be ready for use in two years.Speaking on the sidelines of the convocation ceremony of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) here on Friday, DRDO chairman S Christopher said the drone will be delivered to the Indian armed forces by 2020.Rustom drones are medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). They are a part of India’s Rs1,500 crore UAV project that will cater to the needs of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.Rustom-2 is being developed on the lines of USA’s predator drones. It will carry out surveillance and reconnaissance for the armed forces and has a 24-hour endurance cycle.Christopher said Rustom-2 was successfully tested earlier this year at the Aeronautical Test Range in Karnataka’s Chalakere.“With the help of production partners Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) our endeavour now is to deliver the drone by 2020. As of now, we are evaluating its endurance capacity, which is 24 hours with all types of payload,” he said. A DRDO official said the army and navy together require 150 drones. (end of excerpt)-ends-