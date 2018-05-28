Land Ceptor Successful In First Firing Trials

(Source: compiled by Defense-Aerospace.com; posted May 28, 2018)

A brand-new missile system at the heart of the British Army’s future air defences has completed its first successful firing trials, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced.



Trials of the new Land Ceptor weapon took place close to the Baltic Sea on a Swedish test fire range. Built by MBDA, Land Ceptor comprises the Common Anti-air Modular Missile (CAMM), a launcher vehicle and two fire unit support vehicles. It is being developed to protect British troops on operations from aerial threats, including hostile combat aircraft and air-launched munitions.



Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “In the face of intensifying threats, it is vital that our Armed Forces have the capabilities to keep Britain safe. Land Ceptor will be a formidable battlefield barrier, protecting our troops from strikes and enemy aircraft while on operations.”



Land Ceptor is highly mobile, can be rapidly deployed across challenging terrain, and be brought into action in less than 20 minutes.



From the same family of weapons systems as Sea Ceptor, which will defend the Royal Navy’s Type 23 and Type 26 Frigates, Land Ceptor will provide the stopping power within the cutting-edge Sky Sabre air defence system, and will equip 16th Regiment, Royal Artillery.



The Land Ceptor trial comes a few days after the Defence Secretary revealed that Sea Ceptor, Royal Navy's new £850million Sea Ceptor missile defence system, had entered into service.



Richard Smart, director weapons for the Ministry of Defence's procurement organisation Defence Equipment and Support, said: “Sea Ceptor's entry into service with the Royal Navy is a significant milestone.



“It's really exciting to be delivering a new capability that will form part of the protection for the new aircraft carriers and will help to keep our service personnel and our country safe.”



Commander Conor O'Neill said the system represented a "vastly improved capability" for the Navy, adding: "It puts us ahead of the game in being able to defend ourselves and our new aircraft carriers from threat."



-ends-

