China Opposes U.S. Warships' Entry into Chinese Territorial Sea

(Source: Chinese Ministry of National Defense; issued May 27, 2018)

Slamming the US Navy for having sent two warships, including the cruiser USS Antietam seen here, into the South China Seas on a freedom of navigation mission, China has claimed these waters as a “Chinese Territorial Sea.” (US Navy photo)

BEIJING --- China's Ministry of National Defense has said two U.S. warships' entry into China's territorial waters around the Xisha Islands in the South China Sea is serious infringement on China's sovereignty.



Wu Qian, spokesperson for the ministry, made the remarks on Sunday when asked about Chinese military's comments on the US warships' provocation.



According to Wu, two U.S. warships, the guided missile cruiser Antietam and the destroyer Higgins, arbitrarily entered on May 27 China's territorial waters around the Xisha Islands without permission of the Chinese government.



Chinese military took immediate actions by dispatching naval ships and aircrafts to conduct legal identification and verification of the U.S. warships and warn them off, Wu said.



Wu said that the Xisha islands in the South China Sea are China's inherent territory, and according to the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Territorial Sea and the Contiguous Zone, the Chinese government promulgated the baseline of the territorial sea off the Xisha Islands in 1996.



The U.S. provocative action by sending once again warships into China's territorial waters surrounding the Xisha Islands violated Chinese law and relevant international law, seriously infringed sovereignty of China, Wu stated.



The Chinese side is firmly opposed to such provocative and arbitrary actions by the U.S. side, which undermined strategic mutual trust between the two militaries and damaged peace, security and good order in relevant waters, Wu continued.



The Chinese military is unshakably determined to strengthen its naval and air combat readiness, raise defense level, safeguard national sovereignty and security and maintain regional peace and stability, the spokesperson said explicitly.



Exclusive: U.S. Warships Sail Near South China Sea Islands Claimed by Beijing (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published May 27, 2018)

By Idrees Ali

WASHINGTON --- Two U.S. Navy warships sailed near South China Sea islands claimed by China on Sunday, two U.S. officials told Reuters, in a move that drew condemnation from Beijing as President Donald Trump seeks its continued cooperation on North Korea.



The operation was the latest attempt to counter what Washington sees as Beijing’s efforts to limit freedom of navigation in the strategic waters.



While this operation had been planned months in advance, and similar operations have become routine, it comes at a particularly sensitive time and just days after the Pentagon uninvited China from a major U.S.-hosted naval drill.



The U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Higgins guided-missile destroyer and the Antietam, a guided-missile cruiser, came within 12 nautical miles of the Paracel Islands, among a string of islets, reefs and shoals over which China has territorial disputes with its neighbors.



The U.S. military vessels carried out maneuvering operations near Tree, Lincoln, Triton and Woody islands in the Paracels, one of the officials said. (end of excerpt)





