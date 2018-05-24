Exercises Bring New Weapons to the Paracels

(Source: Center for Strategic and International Studies; issued May 24, 2018)

Satellite imagery from May 12 shows the deployment of several new weapons systems to China’s base on Woody Island in the Paracels, in addition to the HQ-9 surface-to-air missile systems deployed to the island in early 2016. (CSIS photo)

Satellite imagery from May 12 shows the deployment of several new weapons systems to China’s base on Woody Island in the Paracels. These new military platforms, under blue and red covers in the imagery, have been placed down the beach from the HQ-9 surface-to-air missile systems, under brown covers, that China originally deployed to the island in early 2016.Since they are covered, it is difficult to definitively identify the new platforms, but they likely include truck-mounted surface-to-air or anti-ship cruise missiles and accompanying radars.The platforms were likely placed on the island as part of military drills that took place on May 9, though other satellite imagery published by Fox News has shown that they were still present as of May 20. This suggests that the platforms could be there to stay, just as the HQ-9s that were originally sent to Woody as part of an exercise have remained for more than two years. (end of excerpt)-ends-