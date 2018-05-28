If the Transatlantic Relationship Sneezes, Will NATO Catch a Cold? (excerpt)

(Source: Center for Security Studies; issued May 28, 2018)

By Azita Raji

On May 17, when NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with President Donald Trump at the White House, part of Stoltenberg’s agenda was to insulate NATO from the political winds whipping through the transatlantic relationship. It’s too early to tell if he succeeded, but it is now entirely possible that when the United States and its allies meet at the NATO Summit in Brussels in July, transatlantic relations will be at their lowest ebb since the 2003 Iraq War. Will the NATO alliance, buffeted by disputes not directly related to its mission, feel the chill of this deep freeze in transatlantic political relations, or be insulated from it?The ‘transatlantic bond’ — what Euro-Atlanticists call the broad similarity of values, interests, and traditions that underpin NATO’s unity — is being frayed at two ends: the geopolitical and the economic. First, on May 8, President Trump announced that he would withdraw the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). His decision may have been intended to set off a chain of events that ends with regime change in Iran, but its most immediate effect was to pry open the already yawning wedge between his administration and European political leaders.It remains to be seen how the United States will re-impose sanctions on Iran, and how secondary sanctions will penalize European companies that continue doing business with and inside Iran. However, if the warnings of Richard Grenell, the new U.S. ambassador to Berlin, to German companies are any indication, Euro-Atlanticists should be concerned.For Europe’s part, the takeaway seems clear. On the same day that Stoltenberg was set to meet Trump, the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, made waves when, referring to the U.S. president, he tweeted “with friends like these who needs enemies.” (end of excerpt)-ends-