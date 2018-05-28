Estonia Delivered Cybersecurity Training to Singapore

(Source: Estonia Ministry of Defence; issued May 28, 2018)

Following the Memorandum of Understanding signed on the 19th of January 2018, the Estonian Ministry of Defence delivered cybersecurity training and a cyber range exercise to cyber defenders in the Ministry of Defence, Singapore, and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).



The training took place at Singapore's Cyber Defence Test and Evaluation Centre (CyTEC) and was delivered by the Estonian Defence Forces Cyber Range which provides training opportunities from individual level training up to large scale international exercises.



"Cooperation in cyberspace is the most cost-effective way to build relations between nations at such a long distance, given that both countries face similar threats and opportunities in the cyberspace", said Andri Rebane Executive Programme Manager for Cyber Range and Cyber Exercises in Estonian Ministry of Defence.



“The cyber defence training has provided participants from the Ministry of Defence and the SAF with key concepts on cyber defence techniques and perspectives, allowing us to better respond to potential cyber threats. The training included hands-on practical sessions which made learning engaging and interactive,” said ME4 Derick Ang from the SAF Cyber Defence Group.



Based on the training exercises carried out under cooperation agreements, Estonia has been able to increase its cyber defence capability as well as promote entrepreneurship



