DAC Approves Procurement of Equipment for Defence Forces

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued May 28, 2018)

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, met here today and accorded approval for the procurement of equipment for the Defence Forces valued at over Rs. 6900 crore.



In a major boost to indigenisation and in realisation of India’s growing technological prowess, the DAC approved procurement of Thermal Imaging (TI) Night Sights for the Rocket Launcher (RL) used by the Army and the Air Force under ‘BUY(Indian) IDDM’ category through established Indian Vendors. The TI sight for 84mm RL will be used by troops in operations to facilitate accurate and continuous engagement of moving and static enemy targets and destruction of field fortifications (bunkers) during hours of complete darkness.



The sight will enable own troops to detect and recognize enemy tanks and soldiers’ movement during night and engage them with greater efficiency. Furthermore, the effect of camouflage and concealment will be drastically reduced as RL detachments will be able to ascertain location of enemy taking cover behind foliage and thin walled constructions with greater ease.



The DAC also accorded approval for undertaking Design and Development of the Long Range Dual Band Infrared Imaging Search and Track System (IRST) for SU-30 MKI aircraft under ‘Make II’ sub category and subsequently, for procurement of at least 100 IRSTs under ‘Buy (Indian–IDDM) category. The system will be able to operate in day and night conditions and will substantially enhance the capabilities of the aircraft.



With the above approvals, in the last eight months alone, the DAC has pursued modernisation of the Armed Forces with greater vigour and has accorded major thrust on indigenisation.



Approvals for procurement of equipment valued at approx Rs 43,844 crore, have been accorded, of which, Rs 32,253 crore would be Made-in-India, through the indigenous route.



