Otokar to Present ARMA 8x8 in HEMUS 2018

(Source: Otokar; issued May 30, 2018)

Otokar says its modular ARMA 8x8 armored vehicle offers superior tactical and technical features; 700 have been ordered by the United Arab Emirates and will be built locally by an Otokar joint venture company. (Otokar photo)

Otokar, the largest privately-owned company of Turkish defence industry, participated in HEMUS 2018 with its ARMA 8x8 armored fighting vehicle.



Otokar, a Koç Group company, with products used in more than 30 countries across the world, attends at HEMUS Exhibition set to take place between May 30th and June 3rd, 2018 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. During the five-day exhibition Otokar will promote ARMA 8x8 armored fighting vehicle at its stand.



Emphasizing Otokar’s outstanding success in international markets, General Manager Serdar Görgüç said “Our strength in the defense industry is driven by our experience, engineering and R&D capabilities, and successful use of technology. Today over 30,000 Otokar military vehicles are in service in many different parts of the world. The success of our vehicles has always been a reference for new orders.



Otokar as a registered NATO and United Nations supplier is ready to meet Bulgarian Armed Forces’ needs with its wide product range. Apart from the our displayed ARMA 8x8 we are well aware the further potential in the country for our 6x6 and 4x4 vehicles. With the advantage of having such wide product range, we also desire to contribute to Bulgarian economy through creating added value in the country.”



ARMA: MODULAR 8x8 ARMORED VEHICLES



Otokar presents ARMA 8x8 in HEMUS; the modular multi-wheeled vehicle with superior tactical and technical features. Thanks to its superior mobility, high mine and ballistic protection, medium and high calibre weapon system integration options; ARMA is capable to serve modern armies in the real battlefield, peace keeping and human relief operations in most difficult terrain and climatic conditions.



ARMA 8x8; is available in various types of configurations such as Personnel Carrier, Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Fire Support Vehicle, Mortar Carrier, Short and Medium Range Air Defence, Mobile Gun Carrier, Command and Control Vehicle with optional amphibious capability. ARMA is suitable for integration of various weapon systems from light machine gun weapon stations up to 25-30 mm medium calibre cannon and 105 mm cannon.





Otokar, a Koç Group company, is the largest privately-owned defense industry company in Turkey and the leading supplier of land defense systems for Turkish Armed Forces. Otokar designs and manufactures a wide range of defense industry products including 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 tactical wheeled armored vehicles and tracked armored vehicles as well as turret systems. Otokar is also the prime contractor in the Altay Main Battle Tank Project Phase-1.



-ends-

