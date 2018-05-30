ST Engineering Adopts Masterbrand for its Subsidiaries to Drive Growth in Key Global Markets

SINGAPORE --- ST Engineering today announced that it is undertaking a group-wide branding exercise to firstly, adopt a single brand approach by harmonising all its corporate brands by using “ST Engineering” as a masterbrand, and secondly to align the nomenclature of its subsidiaries’ company legal names with that of “ST Engineering”. The brand harmonisation and alignment of company legal names will take effect from 1 June 2018 in a phased approach.The brand harmonisation will help drive higher brand visibility and position the Group for greater commercial impact and marketing presence as it expands into new global markets and industry segments.“A single brand approach is as important a strategy as innovating or creating new products or solutions,” said Mr Chew Men Leong, Chief Marketing Officer, ST Engineering. “With two-thirds of ST Engineering’s growth over the next five years projected to be from overseas, uniting all our corporate brands into a masterbrand will enable us to leverage scale and enhance competitiveness, and at the same time help cement the reputation of the Group as a global technology, defence and engineering group.”The brand harmonisation will first cover ST Engineering subsidiaries in Singapore and all its global subsidiaries in the Aerospace sector, followed by other overseas companies. The corporate brands of ST Aerospace, ST Electronics, ST Kinetics and ST Marine will be dropped as they take on the masterbrand with sector descriptors of Aerospace, Electronics, Land Systems, and Marine respectively.On company legal name change, the holding companies of these four business sectors will be the first to adopt “ST Engineering” into their existing company legal names.The alignment of the company legal names of other local and overseas subsidiaries with the ST Engineering brand will be done progressively from 1 June 2018 onwards.The brand harmonisation and company legal name change of the affected entities will not impact any existing contracts, rights and obligations of the parties under these contracts.ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group specialising in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. The Group employs about 22,000 people across offices in Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, serving customers in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in Singapore, ST Engineering reported revenue of S$6.62b in FY2017 and it ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange.-ends-