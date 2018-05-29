New NATO-Industry Cyber Partnership Signed

(Source: Thales; issued May 29, 2018)

This agreement is the fourteenth in a series of agreements between the Alliance and leading Industry partners, aiming at improving both parties' ability to detect, prevent and respond to cyber threats quickly.



“Over the years, Thales has built on its understanding of five major markets (aerospace, space, ground transportation, defence and security) to develop systems and solutions that are "cybersecure by design", actively helping the people who make the world go round as it becomes increasingly connected. For 40 years now, Thales has been supporting more than 50 countries including NATO countries as a trusted partner to improve their cybersecurity capabilities.



“We are proud to reinforce once again our relationship with NATO, helping the organisation and its members to reinforce resilience and security of its systems,” comments Hervé Derrey, Chief Operating Officer, Secure Communications & Information Systems, Thales.



The Agency is responsible for operating and defending NATO’s networks. Rapid information sharing has proven to be one the most effective defences in cyberspace.



Enhancing collaboration between the public and private sectors is one of the most effective and efficient ways to increase cyber resilience, improve incident handling and mitigate vulnerability to attack.



The agreement with Thales represents an important part of the effort to strengthen the Alliance's cyber defence posture through the NATO Industry Cyber Partnership.



