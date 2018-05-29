Congressional Delegation Focuses on Natural Partnership with India

(Source: House Armed Services Committee; issued May 29, 2018)

NEW DELHI --- A Congressional Delegation led by Rep. Mac Thornberry, (R-TX), Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, and including Reps Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) and Carol Shea-Porter (D-NH), yesterday concluded a series of high level meetings with senior Indian officials, including Indian Minister of Defense Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale, Indian foreign policy experts, business leaders, and leading members of the Indian Parliament.



Commenting on the importance of America's relationship with India, Chairman Thornberry said:



"The US-India relationship is a natural partnership between two Indo-Pacific partners. We share interests and concerns, including transnational terrorism and China's aggressive behavior in the region and around the world.



“America is rebuilding and reforming our military to deter these adversaries and reassure friends like India, but more can be done. The United States needs a whole of government strategy to confront both of these challenges, including how we can deepen our partnership with India."



-ends-

