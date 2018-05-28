Russian Ministry of Defence Commissions New Il-78M-90A Airplane Tanker

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 28, 2018)

In March, the Il-78M-90A aircraft underwent a number of ground tests. The plant flight trails of the newest Russian Il-78M-90A tanker are scheduled for July.



At present, the Il-78M-90A aircraft built at the Ulyanovsk Aviastar-SP Aviation Enterprise is passing ground trials, which includes, among others, testing of the fuel system.



The maiden flight of IL-78M-90A was made in January 2018.



The new airplane tanker was developed on the basis of the Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft. The upgraded version is equipped with four PS-90A new generation engines. The aircraft navigation system has been completely renewed. Also, the new cockpit is used to reduce loads and increase flight safety.



IL-78M-90A will allow simultaneous refuelling two short-range aircraft. It is also possible to refuel long-range and special aircraft from the tail assembly. When using the Il-78M-90A on the ground, it is proposed to simultaneously fuel up to four tactical aircraft.



-ends-

