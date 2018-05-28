Black Sea Fleet to Receive Latest Kalibr Missile-Carrying Ship

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 28, 2018)

The solemn ceremony of commissioning the small missile ship Vyshny Volochok of the Black Sea Fleet is to be held on June 1 in Sevastopol, at the beginning of the summer training season.



The ship Vyshny Volochok is the sixth Project 21631 Buyan-M vessel, built at the Zelenodolsk shipyard. She is laid down on 29 August 2013, floated out on 22 August 2016.



Currently, three Project 21631 vessels are in service with the Caspian Flotilla. Two others – Zelyony Dol and Serpukhov – were initially part of the Black Sea Fleet. At the end of 2016, they made inter-Fleet passage to join the Baltic Fleet’s strength in Baltiysk (Kaliningrad Region). All mentioned five vessels participated in the strikes against terrorist objects in Syria by Kalibr cruise missiles.



Another five Project 21631 ships are currently being built at the Zelenodolsk shipyard, including three of them for entering the Black Sea Fleet.



