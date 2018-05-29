ROME --- Italy's highest administrative court on Tuesday temporarily denied a request by a New Delhi court for two former Leonardo executives to appear as defendants in an alleged corruption case.
The decision by Italy's State Council - seen in court documents - means the top managers will not have to show up at a May 30 hearing in India related to a 2010 helicopter contract the defence group signed with the Indian government.
In Italy Giuseppe Orsi, former chief executive of the Italian state-controlled defence group previously known as Finmeccanica, and Bruno Spagnolini, former head of its helicopter unit AgustaWestland, were both cleared of corruption charges in January. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on the Reuters website.
-ends-