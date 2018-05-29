Former Leonardo Executives Temporarily Relieved from Having to Appear In India Trial (Excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published May 29, 2018)

ROME --- Italy's highest administrative court on Tuesday temporarily denied a request by a New Delhi court for two former Leonardo executives to appear as defendants in an alleged corruption case.The decision by Italy's State Council - seen in court documents - means the top managers will not have to show up at a May 30 hearing in India related to a 2010 helicopter contract the defence group signed with the Indian government.In Italy Giuseppe Orsi, former chief executive of the Italian state-controlled defence group previously known as Finmeccanica, and Bruno Spagnolini, former head of its helicopter unit AgustaWestland, were both cleared of corruption charges in January. (end of excerpt)-ends-