China's Anti-Drone Laser Weapon Could Aid Counter-Terrorism

(Source: Global Times; issued May 30, 2018)

China showcased an anti-drone laser weapon at an exhibition, as experts said on Tuesday that the weapon could empower counter-terrorism efforts.



China's Poly Technologies Inc displayed Silent Hunter at the May 23-26 V International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment (KADEX 2018) in Kazakhstan last week, according to a statement released by the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence on its website.



More than 400 companies from 55 countries and regions participated in KADEX, one of the most influential weaponry exhibitions in the Central Asia region, according to the statement.



There was a massive demand for China's tactical laser weapons on the international market from police and military customers, Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



Silent Hunter can be deployed either by police for counter-terrorism or by the military for air defense, he noted.



The laser weapon in question can intercept low-altitude, slow-speed and small aerial targets including drones. The weapon system's strong anti-jamming capability, high accuracy and low cost also played to its advantage, Song said.



With the fast development of unmanned aircraft technology, drones are easier to obtain and are capable of carrying payloads, providing tools for criminals and terrorists to commit crimes or launch terror attacks. Silent Hunter helps police intercept drones.



As a tactical laser weapon, it can also be used by air defense forces whether on stationary or moving vehicles or naval vessels, Song explained.



During the 2016 G20 Summit in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, Silent Hunter was deployed to provide aerial safety, UK-based Jane's Defence Weekly reported in February 2017.



"China has a long history of developing tactical laser weapons," Song said. "They are the focus of future weapon development of the People's Liberation Army."



They will play an important role, especially in anti-missile, anti-satellite and air defense, he said.



