Italian Prototype Competitor for U.S. Navy’s FFG(X) Frigate Program Makes Landfall in Norfolk (excerpt)

(Source: Seawaves; posted May 29, 2018)

The Italian Navy’s Fremm frigate ITS Alpino sailing alongside a US Navy Burke-class destroyer. (USN photo)

ITS Alpino, a Fincantieri-built frigate sailing under the Italian flag, made landfall in Norfolk. The ITS Alpino, a FREMM-class frigate, is a model of the ship the U.S. Navy is considering for the FFG(X) future frigate program. FREMM frigates are the only ships in the competition that have been proven in combat, having helped to destroy a Syrian chemical weapons facility in April.“The ITS Alpino demonstrates the proven versatility and capability of the FREMM class frigate,” said Vice Admiral Richard Hunt (Ret.), Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s Chief Strategy Officer. “It is lethal, survivable, designed for sailors and in service now. It provides a superior platform for the U.S. Navy FFG(X) competition and can provide great combat capability for our Navy in the near term and beyond. It will contribute to the defense of America and our allies.”He continued, “ITS Alpino’s visit to the United States provides a great opportunity to introduce this ship to Navy leadership and warfighters. The design has demonstrated its flexibility with several variations used in the Italian and French Navies and has the ability to grow to serve the U.S. Navy’s future needs.“It is a highly capable, proven warship which has been consistently built on schedule and at an affordable cost. FREMM class ships are built with industry best practices in design and construction, delivering superior performance quickly and affordably with a strong focus on providing a high operational availability.” (end of excerpt)-ends-