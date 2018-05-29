Air Force Secretary Advocates for Export Control Fixes Amid Concerns Over Turkey (excerpt)

(Source: The Hill; posted May 29, 2018)

By Ellen Mitchell

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson on Tuesday hinted that it may be the United States’s fault that NATO ally Turkey has agreed to buy a Russian air defense system, pointing to strict American export controls.“We always want our allies to have equipment that’s interoperable and that doesn’t pose a threat,” Wilson said before an audience at the Atlantic Council in Washington.“Sometimes it’s the United States that’s part of the problem.”Wilson was responding to a question on Turkey’s agreement in December to buy the Russian-made S-400 long-range air and anti-missile defense system.The S-400 is not interoperable with other NATO and U.S. military equipment and is expected to create operational problems within the alliance.Wilson said the sale “does present some operational problems ... particularly as it relates to the location of advanced aircraft in Turkey” like the F-35. (end of excerpt)-ends-