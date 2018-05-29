France and Ukraine Sign an Agreement Paving the Way for One of the Biggest Contracts Between the Two Countries

(Source: French Ministry of Economy and Finance; issued May 29, 2018)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

As part of the 555 million euro agreement signed yesterday by the French and Ukrainian governments, France will deliver 55 helicopters, including 21 repurposed H225 Super Pumas as well as H145 and H125 models. (Wikipedia photo)

PARIS --- Delphine Gény-Stephann, undersecretary at the [French] ministry of Economy and Finance, and Arsen Avakov, Ukraine’s Minister of the Interior, this morning signed an intergovernmental agreement for the acquisition of helicopters by Ukraine for civil safety missions. France will financially support this acquisition by providing public guarantees and a loan from the Treasury.



The project covers the acquisition of 55 Airbus helicopters valued at €555 million. Some of the helicopters were previously owned by the French state, and the rest are new aircraft. The implementation of this project, which also includes the creation of a training and maintenance center in Ukraine, will rely heavily on Airbus’ production facility in Marignane, France.



This agreement marks a decisive milestone for the implementation of this bilateral project, the most important one between the two countries since the independence of Ukraine in 1991. It must be ratified by the Ukrainian Parliament, in the coming weeks, before coming into effect.



This project illustrates the quality of the French-Ukrainian relationship, and recognizes France’s know-how in the aerospace field.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Part of the H225s to be delivered as part of this agreement are repurposed second-hand civilian helicopters owned by French banks, a spokesman for Airbus Helicopters said in a telephone interview today. They were repossessed after CHC Helicopters defaulted on their lease payments when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2016.

The spokesman added that lease was guaranteed by the French government’s export insurance program, and the helicopters have ultimately become its property after the US bankruptcy judge allowed their return to the lessors.

There are now 21 H225 Super Pumas – 18 configured for transport and 3 for SAR – in this fleet, currently stored in southern France.

The detail of the rest of the order, and the split between H145 and H125 models, has not been made public.)



Ukraine, France Agree on Supply of 55 Airbus Helicopters for Interior Ministry

(Source: UNIAN news agency; posted May 29, 2018)

Ukraine and France have signed in Paris a treaty on the aviation security system, which provides for the supply of 55 modern Airbus helicopters to Ukraine. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine wrote on its website that the document was signed by Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and Secretary of State to the Minister of the Economy and Finance of France Delphine Geny-Stephann.



It is noted the new helicopters will serve the State Emergency Service, State Border Guard Service, National Guard, and National Police. According to Minister Avakov, this year, Ukraine will receive the first batch of four helicopters for rescue and medical missions.



"Today we have signed an agreement between the French and Ukrainian sides worth about EUR 551 million. Under the terms of the agreement, the French side will first supply 37 Airbus helicopters to Ukraine, and later another 18 helicopters, including twenty-one H225 helicopters able to carry loads over 10 tonnes. Such equipment is not manufactured in Ukraine, and we find it very necessary to have them. This year we will get the first four helicopters," he said.



The agreement concerns helicopters of three models – H145, H125 and H225, which will replenish the already existing helicopter fleet of the Soviet-made MI-8 aircraft. Avakov said the budget of the Ministry of Internal Affairs had laid the amount of UAH 1 billion for the renewal of the helicopter fleet.



The French side provides excellent financial conditions, including a loan under an intergovernmental agreement at 1% per annum. Airbus Helicopters is one of the largest aircraft building companies producing passenger, cargo, military transport aircraft.



