EUROSATORY 2018: Gaia to Present Two Families of Armored Vehicles

(Source: Gaia Automotive Industries; issued May 30, 2018)

Gaia’s AMIR is a multi-purpose 4x4 or 6x6 mine-protected vehicle, that can carry up to 12 people and a payload of up to 3 tons. (Gaia photo)

Gaia Automotive Industries - developer of state-of-the-art automotive defense products for complex applications - will present its ‘THUNDER’ and ‘AMIR’ armored vehicles at EUROSATORY 2018.



THUNDER is a multi-purpose 4x4 armored vehicle that can carry up to 12 people and a payload of up to 1.8 tons. It is built on commercial Chassis such as F-550 Ford and its crew compartment offers Level II/III, Stanag 4569 protection.



Optional add-ons include fire-fighting systems in the engine and crew compartment; a night vision system; NBC filtration system, Remote Control Weapon Station (RCWS), gunner turret etc. As a personnel carrier, the various applications for THUNDER vehicles include police; logistics; peacekeeping; ambulances and more.



AMIR is a multi-purpose 4x4 or 6x6 mine-protected vehicle, that can carry up to 12 people and a payload of up to 3 tons. It has independent suspension for tactical mobility. Optional add-ons include: manual one-man turret 12.7 / 20 / 25 / 40mm caliber remote control weapon station; 81 / 120mm mortar carrier; missile launcher/ anti-tank missile launcher/anti-aircraft turret and more.



Applications for AMIR include: reconnaissance; rapid intervention; personnel carrier for peacekeeping, ambulances, logistics and more.



The AMIR can be bullet protected up to Stanag 4569 level 4 and up to 10 Kg TNT mine.



“Each of the THUNDER and AMIR vehicles offers a cost-effective solution with superior performance and protection relative to its price,” says Shlomi Shraga, Gaia Automotive’s CEO. “But more than that, what distinguishes our solutions is our ability to work with the customer to produce a vehicle that is tailored to their requirements. We are currently engaged in a number of vehicle assembly knowledge-transfer projects to customers in their own countries.



“Together with the client, we are working to establish assembly plants, creating jobs for locals and work for local subcontractors, allowing the client independence in managing the project, and reducing project costs by up to 25%. We are actively pursuing further such knowledge-transfer opportunities.”





Gaia Automotive Industries Ltd. develops state-of-the-art automotive defense products for complicated applications, including Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) projects, light armored vehicles, heavy duty tank trailers and aircraft re-fullers. Gaia is fully authorized by and an official supplier to the Israeli MOD, and holds all necessary MOD export licenses, allowing it to provide military products to customers around the world.



-ends-

